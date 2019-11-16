Sat, 16 Nov 2019

International

Five victims and gunman shot at school near Los Anegles, 2 dead

SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...

Light prison sentence for Emirati man who raped woman tourist

DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...

Blacks in South Africa bearing brunt of unemployment, stats show

PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...

British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Trump stares down impeachment as hearings open

WASHINGTON, DC - Historic impeachment hearings targeting U.S. President Donald Trump opened on Wednesday in Washington, with lawmakers faced with ...

No checklist for evaluating lone wolf attackers, study says

An FBI study of lone wolf terrorist attacks in the U.S. takes an unprecedented look at the backgrounds, behavioral characteristics, ...

Europe

Bale says he gets more enjoyment from Wales than Real Madrid

Paris - Gareth Bale has risked fuelling the criticism of his commitment to Real Madrid by admitting on Friday he ...

Nadal bows out on top of the world

London - Rafael Nadal was unable to crown his season with a first ATP Finals title but he ends it ...

Trump to visit Britain next month to attend NATO summit

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 16 (ANI): US President Donald Trump will visit Britain for NATO's 70th-anniversary summit next month, the ...

Kiwi Lee boasts 1-stroke PGA Mexico lead

Mexico City - New Zealand's Danny Lee, seeking his first US PGA Tour title in more than four years, fired ...

Finland into first major finals as Sweden seal Euro 2020 place

Paris - Finland qualified for the first major tournament in their history on Friday with a 3-0 win over Liechtenstein ...

Movie Review

Making Waves: The Art of CInematic Sound