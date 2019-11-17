Sun, 17 Nov 2019

Hong Kong in crisis, economy in worst state since GFC

HONG KONG - Government data released on Friday shows Hong Kong is now officially in recession.For the first time in ...

Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers hit with heavy fines

NEW YORK, New York - The NFL has moved swiftly to crack down on players and clubs involved in the ...

Five victims and gunman shot at school near Los Anegles, 2 dead

SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...

Light prison sentence for Emirati man who raped woman tourist

DUBAI, UAE - A 19-year-old Emirati man who raped a visiting tourist at gunpoint in Dubai has been jailed for ...

Blacks in South Africa bearing brunt of unemployment, stats show

PRETORIA, South Africa - Statistics South Africa's latest report, released in Pretoria on Thursday, reveals glaring inequalities in South African ...

British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Voting concludes in Sri Lanka presidential election

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 16 (ANI): Voting in Sri Lankan Presidential election concluded on Saturday. Except for a few incidents ...

'Frustrated' Van Rooyen eager to go low at Sun City

Sun City - Erik van Rooyen revealed his disappointment despite finishing under par following his third round at the Nedbank ...

Cruyff biography flawed on charity payments, Dutch court rules

The Hague - The author of a biography of Dutch football great Johan Cruyff was on Friday ordered by a ...

Liverpool star Gomez's difficult week ends on low note

London - Liverpool fullback Joe Gomez's rollercoaster week, from the high of beating Manchester City last Sunday to being booed ...

Munster coach Van Graan embracing learning experience

Cape Town - Former Blue Bulls and Springbok assistant coach Johann van Graan is now into his third season as ...

