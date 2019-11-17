Sun, 17 Nov 2019

Turkey says PKK/YPG 'terrorists' carried out al-Bab attack

AL-BAB, Syria - The Turkish Defence Ministry has confirmed that at least 18 civilians were killed and twenty-seven injured in ...

Congress probing Trump tax law being exploited by the wealthy

Billionaires Keep Benefiting From a Tax Break to Help the Poor. Now, Congress Wants to Investigate.ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning ...

Guterres appeals to Bolivians to refrain from violence

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres is sending a personal envoy to Bolivia in the wake of the departure of former president, ...

Hong Kong in crisis, economy in worst state since GFC

HONG KONG - Government data released on Friday shows Hong Kong is now officially in recession.For the first time in ...

Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers hit with heavy fines

NEW YORK, New York - The NFL has moved swiftly to crack down on players and clubs involved in the ...

Five victims and gunman shot at school near Los Anegles, 2 dead

SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...

British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

Increasing exercise level with age prevents stroke, heart disease

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 17 (ANI): While physical activity is linked to the overall well-being of an individual, it has ...

FATF: EU offers technical assistance to Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 17 (ANI): The European Union has offered technical assistance to Pakistan for the implementation of the Financial ...

Storm Adds To Misery At Migrant Camp Deemed 'Dangerous, Inhumane'

A storm in Bosnia-Herzegovina has blasted through the improvised Vucjak camp for migrants trying to reach Western Europe, sending tents ...

O'Shea resigns as Italy coach

Milan - Conor O'Shea has resigned from his role as Italy head coach with immediate effect, the Italian rugby federation ...

Iran TV: Supreme Leader Supports Gas Price Increases

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Iran's supreme leader Sunday backed the government's decision to raise gasoline prices and called angry ...

