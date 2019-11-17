Flood-hit Venice to face another exceptional high tide

Venice [Italy], Nov 17 (ANI): Flood-hit Venice is expected to face another exceptional high tide that could reach 160 cm just after midday on Sunday, Venice's centre for forecast on tides has said.

"The tide could reach 160 cm (5.25 feet) just after midday on Sunday. It will be a tough day tomorrow, but we are ready," Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said on Saturday during a press conference, reported The Irish Times.

The popular tourist destination was struck by an exceptionally high tide on Tuesday night, which peaked at 187 centimetres (73.6 inches), throwing life out of gear.

Moreover, the government declared a state of emergency for Venice on Thursday, allocating 20 million euros to address the immediate damage.

Brugnaro, who has been appointed the special commissioner to deal with the emergency, said that he had received offers of support from the European Union (EU) and that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could grant special loans for repairs.

He also confirmed a damage estimate of around EUR1 billion euros.

The official supervising artworks and historic buildings, Emanuela Carpani said that half the city's 120 churches had been flooded with saltwater on Tuesday, damaging some mosaic floors.

"The first repairs to these churches could cost EUR3.6 million. Water is a cancer whose damages emerge after months," Carpani added.

Earlier on Saturday, Venice authorities reopened St Mark's Square for the tourists and residents after it was closed on Tuesday following the flood caused by exceptionally high tides. (ANI)