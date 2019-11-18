Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
AL-BAB, Syria - The Turkish Defence Ministry has confirmed that at least 18 civilians were killed and twenty-seven injured in ...
Billionaires Keep Benefiting From a Tax Break to Help the Poor. Now, Congress Wants to Investigate.ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning ...
UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres is sending a personal envoy to Bolivia in the wake of the departure of former president, ...
HONG KONG - Government data released on Friday shows Hong Kong is now officially in recession.For the first time in ...
NEW YORK, New York - The NFL has moved swiftly to crack down on players and clubs involved in the ...
SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...
Luxembourg, Nov 17 (ANI): Portugal secured a Euro Cup 2020 spot after defeating Luxembourg 2-0 at the Stade Josy Barthel ...
Sun City - Tommy Fleetwood has come from behind to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge following a thrilling play-off at ...
It's the age of Brexit, of Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" project and the rise of European populism, all ...
VENICE, ITALY - Venice closed its iconic St Mark's Square on Sunday ahead of the third major flooding in less ...
Cape Town - Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he would be ...