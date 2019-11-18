Serbia confident Djokovic will be fit for Davis Cup

Mon, 18 Nov 2019

International

Turkey says PKK/YPG 'terrorists' carried out al-Bab attack

AL-BAB, Syria - The Turkish Defence Ministry has confirmed that at least 18 civilians were killed and twenty-seven injured in ...

Congress probing Trump tax law being exploited by the wealthy

Billionaires Keep Benefiting From a Tax Break to Help the Poor. Now, Congress Wants to Investigate.ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning ...

Guterres appeals to Bolivians to refrain from violence

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres is sending a personal envoy to Bolivia in the wake of the departure of former president, ...

Hong Kong in crisis, economy in worst state since GFC

HONG KONG - Government data released on Friday shows Hong Kong is now officially in recession.For the first time in ...

Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers hit with heavy fines

NEW YORK, New York - The NFL has moved swiftly to crack down on players and clubs involved in the ...

Five victims and gunman shot at school near Los Anegles, 2 dead

SANTA CLARITA, California - Two school kids, one aged 14 and the other sixteen, are dead after a mass shooting ...

Europe

British-Irish summit to focus on implications of Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hosting Administration Heads from Scotland, Wales, and the British Government on Friday ...

'Dark horses no more': Croatia cap resurgence with Euro 2020 spot

Zagreb - World Cup runners-up Croatia rounded off a rebuilding mission by booking their place at Euro 2020 with a ...

Loew running out of time to rebuild Germany before Euro 2020 finals

Berlin - Germany has secured qualification for Euro 2020, but coach Joachim Loew is running out of time to mould ...

Murray eager to test his mettle

Cape Town - Andy Murray is eager to see how he fares against the ATP Tour's rising stars Stefanos Tsitsipas, ...

Van Dijk withdraws from Estonia match for 'personal reasons'

Brussel - Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk will miss Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia for personal reasons, the Dutch ...

Serbia confident Djokovic will be fit for Davis Cup

Madrid - Serbia's Davis Cup captain Nenad Zimonjic was optimistic on Sunday that world number two Novak Djokovic will be ...

