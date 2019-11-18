Mon, 18 Nov 2019

International

FBI indictment of Epstein did not extend to British prince accusations

WASHINGTON, DC - Charges leveled by the FBI against Jeffrey Epsten filed before his suicide did not extend to claims ...

Israeli army cops flak after blinding journalist in one eye

The International Federation of Journalists, the global advocacy group founded in1926, slammed the Israeli army for the shooting of a ...

Rohingya refugees get backing of international court

Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have authorized an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity, namely deportation, which have ...

Turkey says PKK/YPG 'terrorists' carried out al-Bab attack

AL-BAB, Syria - The Turkish Defence Ministry has confirmed that at least 18 civilians were killed and twenty-seven injured in ...

Congress probing Trump tax law being exploited by the wealthy

Billionaires Keep Benefiting From a Tax Break to Help the Poor. Now, Congress Wants to Investigate.ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning ...

Guterres appeals to Bolivians to refrain from violence

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres is sending a personal envoy to Bolivia in the wake of the departure of former president, ...

Europe

Nadal ends year as No 1 for 5th time

Paris - Rafael Nadal was confirmed as the year-end world number one for the fifth time after the ATP released ...

German Greens Party urges sanctions against Turkey

PanARMENIAN.Net - The German Greens Party has demanded sanctions against NATO partner Turkey because of its invasion of Northern and ...

Court to hear Julian Assange extradition case today

Moscow [Russia], Nov 18 (ANI): The Westminster Magistrates' Court in London will hold a hearing on the extradition case of ...

Fewer Foreign Students Attending US Higher Ed Institutes

WASHINGTON - More international students come to the U.S. from around the world for higher education than any other country, ...

Ronaldo scores 99th Portugal goal as holders seal Euro 2020 spot

Luxembourg - Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 99th international goal as reigning champions Portugal secured their place at the Euro 2020 ...

Murray will do 'great job' at Davis Cup, says British captain

Madrid - Andy Murray will do a "great job" when he continues his comeback from injury at next week's inaugural ...

