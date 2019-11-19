Trump says will 'strongly consider' testifying in impeachment probe

Tue, 19 Nov 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
5
Partly Cloudy in Dublin

International

Section
FBI indictment of Epstein did not extend to British prince accusations

WASHINGTON, DC - Charges leveled by the FBI against Jeffrey Epsten filed before his suicide did not extend to claims ...

Israeli army cops flak after blinding journalist in one eye

The International Federation of Journalists, the global advocacy group founded in1926, slammed the Israeli army for the shooting of a ...

Rohingya refugees get backing of international court

Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have authorized an investigation into alleged crimes against humanity, namely deportation, which have ...

Turkey says PKK/YPG 'terrorists' carried out al-Bab attack

AL-BAB, Syria - The Turkish Defence Ministry has confirmed that at least 18 civilians were killed and twenty-seven injured in ...

Congress probing Trump tax law being exploited by the wealthy

Billionaires Keep Benefiting From a Tax Break to Help the Poor. Now, Congress Wants to Investigate.ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning ...

Guterres appeals to Bolivians to refrain from violence

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres is sending a personal envoy to Bolivia in the wake of the departure of former president, ...

Europe

Section
Industrials lead gains on the JSE

The JSE got off to a strong start for the week as it closed firmer on Monday led by gains ...

Euros euphoria and SWC woe useful experience for Wales - Bale

London - Gareth Bale believes Wales' contrasting experiences at Euro 2016 and in failing to qualify for the 2018 World ...

Valverde to race 2020 Tour de France

Madrid - Veteran Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde will compete in next year's Tour de France as part of his preparation ...

Trump says will 'strongly consider' testifying in impeachment probe

President Donald Trump said on Monday he is "strongly" considering accepting a challenge from opposition Democrats to testify in his ...

Niger opposition figure jailed after return

A leading opposition figure in Niger who returned from self-imposed exile last week was jailed on Monday to serve out ...

Russia Returns Seized Ukrainian Naval Vessels

MOSCOW - Russia has returned three captured Ukrainian navy ships, in what is being billed as a goodwill gesture to ...

Movie Review

mother!