Sun, 19 Jan 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
6
Mostly Cloudy in Dublin

International

Section
Ken Starr who spent years targeting Clinton, joins Trump defense team

WASHINGTON, DC - High profile lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr have been brought in to work with the legal ...

Children bearing the brunt of Libya's long-standing civil war

BERLIN, Germany - Warring factions engaged in the Libyan conflict and UN-Secretary General Antonio Guterres will take part in a ...

Jailed U.S. citizen who demonstrated against Egyptian coup is dead

CAIRO, Egypt - The death this week of Mustafa Kassem, an Egyptian-American imprisoned in Egypt after an unfair trial, underscores ...

How dealer and player swindled Maryland casino

BALTIMORE, Maryland - After just a few hours of playing baccarat at a Maryland casino in September 2017, Chenguang Ni ...

Lower expenses and low debt highlights of New Zealand financial report

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - The New Zealand government's books are in good shape with the accounts in surplus and expenses ...

U.S. government report concludes White House violated law

WASHINGTON, DC - On the eve of U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial a damning new government watchdog report has ...

Europe

Section
Way paved for Donald Trump impeachment trial to begin

WASHINGTON, DC - The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began Thursday with preliminary proceedings, including House lawmakers who ...

17-year old Irish boy brutally murdered and dismembered

DUBLIN, Ireland - People across Ireland are in shock following confirmation that the human limbs, and other body parts that ...

EC President Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Dublin for talks

DUBLIN, Ireland - The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in Dublin on her first ...

Iran will have nuclear bomb by end of 2020, warns Israel

JERUSALEM - Israel's army intelligence says Iran will have enough enriched uranium to produce one nuclear bomb by the end ...

India trounce Netherlands 5-2 in FIH Hockey Pro League debut clash

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): India trounced the Netherlands 5-2 in their debut FIH Hockey Pro League game at ...

WTA roundup: Barty earns first title on home soil

No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty beat unseeded Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine 6-2, 7-5 on Saturday in the final of the ...

Movie Review

Klute