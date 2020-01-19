Andrey Rublev claimed his second title of the new year, defeating unseeded South African Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-0 at the Adelaide International in Australia on Saturday.

No. 3 seed Rublev, a 22-year-old Russian, blitzed past Harris in just 56 minutes, saving all four break points he faced along the way.

His winning streak is now at 12 matches after winning last week in Doha, Qatar, without losing a set.

He became the first player since Slovakia's Dominik Hrbaty in 2004 to win back-to-back finals in the first two weeks of the season. Harris was making his debut in an ATP Tour final.

ASB Classic

Ugo Humbert defeated fellow Frenchman Benoit Paire 7-6 (2), 3-6, 7-6 (5) in a hard-fought final Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand.

Humbert, 21, was playing in his first ATP Tour title match and had beaten No. 2 seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada and No. 4 John Isner before facing the fifth-seeded Paire.

Paire, 30, is now 6-2 in the season. The final was his fifth three-set match in a row.

Humbert also became the first Frenchman to win at Auckland in the final tune-up for the Australian Open, which begins Monday.

--Field Level Media