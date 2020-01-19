Sun, 19 Jan 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan to cut formal ties with Palace

LONDON, UK - While Prince Harry will continue to be Prince Harry, and he and his wife will remain the ...

Australian fires devastate wildlife, many threateneded species

More than one billion mammals, birds, and reptiles across eastern Australia are estimated to have been affected by the current ...

Foreign minister in North Korea removed from office

PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho has reportedly been replaced. The NK News portal broke ...

Decriminalisation of blasphemy in Ireland comes in to effect

DUBLIN, Ireland - The commencement of the Blasphemy (Abolition of Offences and Related Matters) Act 2019 in Ireland has taken ...

Ken Starr who spent years targeting Clinton, joins Trump defense team

WASHINGTON, DC - High profile lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr have been brought in to work with the legal ...

Children bearing the brunt of Libya's long-standing civil war

BERLIN, Germany - Warring factions engaged in the Libyan conflict and UN-Secretary General Antonio Guterres will take part in a ...

Europe

Section
Way paved for Donald Trump impeachment trial to begin

WASHINGTON, DC - The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began Thursday with preliminary proceedings, including House lawmakers who ...

Chicago Fire sign Slovenian striker Beric

The Chicago Fire acquired Slovenian striker Robert Beric from the French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne on Saturday. Beric, 28, will ...

Trump Sends Fiery Response to Senate Over Impeachment Summons

President Donald Trump's legal team is sending the Senate a fiery response to its impeachment summons, outlining the defenses it ...

Putin Says He Rejects Soviet-Style Leaders For Life

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he would not like to see his country return to the Soviet practice of ...

Movie Review

The Scarlet Empress
Scarlet Empress