Sun, 19 Jan 2020

Fair in Dublin

International

Dublin-born Conor McGregor wins in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Ireland's Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor made a winning comeback in the Ultimate Fighting ...

Prince Harry and Meghan to cut formal ties with Palace

LONDON, UK - While Prince Harry will continue to be Prince Harry, and he and his wife will remain the ...

Australian fires devastate wildlife, many threateneded species

More than one billion mammals, birds, and reptiles across eastern Australia are estimated to have been affected by the current ...

Foreign minister in North Korea removed from office

PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho has reportedly been replaced. The NK News portal broke ...

Decriminalisation of blasphemy in Ireland comes in to effect

DUBLIN, Ireland - The commencement of the Blasphemy (Abolition of Offences and Related Matters) Act 2019 in Ireland has taken ...

Ken Starr who spent years targeting Clinton, joins Trump defense team

WASHINGTON, DC - High profile lawyers Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr have been brought in to work with the legal ...

Europe

Way paved for Donald Trump impeachment trial to begin

WASHINGTON, DC - The Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump began Thursday with preliminary proceedings, including House lawmakers who ...

What Nigeria needs to do to avoid World Bank's 'worst case scenario'

In its latest report on Nigeria, the World Bank issued a stark warning: that the country risks becoming home to ...

Saracens to be relegated over salary cap breach

London - European and English champions Saracens are to be relegated at the end of the season due to breaching ...

Tour de France repeat is Bernal's 'one big goal'

Paris - Egan Bernal warned rivals on Saturday that defending his Tour de France title remains his "big 2020 goal" ...

