Mon, 20 Jan 2020

49ers outclass Packers to earn way to Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers are on their way to Miami to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. ...

Grandson of JFK urges Republicans to break ranks with Trump

NEW YORK, New York - President John F. Kennedy's only grandson has called on Republican Senators to hear from witnesses ...

Trump trial arguments get airing on Sunday talk shows

WASHINGTON - Key players in the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump and his defense argued sharply Sunday whether ...

Trump gives supporters recount of running commentary of assassination

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has recounted minute-by-minute details of the air raid that killed Iranian General Qasem ...

Of 20 abducted Indian crew members, one dies, 19 released

ABUJA, Nigeria - The Indian Mission in Nigeria on Sunday said that 20 seafarers who were kidnapped by pirates last ...

Prince Harry and Meghan to cut formal ties with Palace

LONDON, UK - While Prince Harry will continue to be Prince Harry, and he and his wife will remain the ...

China powering into the nuclear age, 65-years strong

BEIJING, China - There are currently eleven nuclear power units under construction in China, the largest number of nuclear power ...

Decriminalisation of blasphemy in Ireland comes in to effect

DUBLIN, Ireland - The commencement of the Blasphemy (Abolition of Offences and Related Matters) Act 2019 in Ireland has taken ...

First smog, now rain as conditions cause havoc at Australian Open

Melbourne - Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka made lightning starts before rain halted day one of the Australian Open on ...

Trump backers and critics clash as impeachment trial nears

Donald Trump's defenders and supporters skirmished over the airwaves on Sunday a day after the US president's legal team dismissed ...

