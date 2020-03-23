Mon, 23 Mar 2020

Australian government takes drastic action on virus crisis

CANBERRA, Australia - Australians have been chastised for not complying with social distancing guidelines more stringently, and will now face ...

Coronavirus to prompt complete rethink of whole ball of human wax

Humanity has been faced with an existential question of its continued survival and self-preservation that has steadily mounted in intensity, ...

In the final analysis, it is hard to rationalise Pell's conviction

In this essay on the Cardinal George Pell case I shall restate more comprehensively the key idea I have already ...

Four U.S. states order citizens to stay at home, New York goes further

NEW YORK, New York - Four U.S. states have ordered their citizens and other residents to stay at home, while ...

2,958 new Covid-19 cases reported in Germany in last 24 hours

BERLIN, Germany - Another fast-developing hot-spot for the globally circulating coronavirus Covid-19 is Germany, where the number of cases in ...

Country & Western giant Kenny Rogers dies at home in Georgia

Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as "Lucille," "Lady" ...

Russia to crack down on companies that sack workers during crisis

MOSCOW, Russia - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has warned Russia's companies to keep people employed and pay them their salaries ...

More people have now died from Covid-19 in Italy than in China

ROME, Italy - The number of people who have died from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy has now passed 4,000, ...

Italy's Covid-19 Deaths rise to 3,405 Cases Overtake China

Rome [Italy], Mar 20 (ANI): The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy crossed 3400 on Thursday, surpassing the ...

Calls for U.S. government to go virtual after lawmakers fall ill

Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives announced late Wednesday they have tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a ...

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Tallinn [Estonia], Mar 22 (ANI): While everyone aims to slow down-ageing, a recent research gives food for thought as to ...

