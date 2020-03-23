Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that he is willing to help all countries, including Iran and North Korea to combat the coronavirus outbreak, without specifying the nature of help.

"Willing to help not just Iran and North Korea but many other countries. We are helping a lot of countries. There 140 countries affected by the virus. The situation is very bad. Especially Iran, the country is going through a lot," said Trump at a press brief.

"No financial aid for coronavirus as of now. We will look after our own country first. We already give billions and billions to other countries to fight AIDS and malaria," he added.

Trump also confirmed that he had extended cooperation to North Korea in the fight against coronavirus in a letter sent to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Saturday.

Trump also commented on China, saying, "I am a little upset with China. As much as I like President Xi and respect the country, I admire what they have done in a short period of time. I asked if we could send some people to help them, they didn't want it, at a pride. They did not respond."During the press brief, Trump further stated that aid is being sent to New York, Washington and California, the three major hot spots of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Meanwhile, a major procedural vote to further a massive stimulus package failed as Senate Democrats voted against it.

The coronavirus epidemic is surging in the US with at least 100 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University. COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 32,149 cases with over 400 deaths, CNN reported.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the worldwide tally of the novel coronavirus has reached 2,94,110 with over 12,944 death. (ANI)