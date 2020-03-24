Tue, 24 Mar 2020

Collapsing world economy provokes major selling on Asian markets

SYDNEY, Australia - The tide continued to turn for global stocks on Monday, as a weekend of shutdowns and lockdowns ...

U.S. inaction on pandemic no fault of President Trump, he says

WASHINGTON, DC - "No, I don't take responsibility at all," President Donald Trump declared, blaming his deadly, delayed response to ...

Number of dead in Italy from virus approaching 5,500

ROME, Italy - Italy's world-topping toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached 5,500 on Sunday after the Mediterranean country reported another ...

Covid-19: Italy halts production of non-essential goods and services

Rome [Italy], Mar 22 (ANI): Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Sunday ordered the closure of all production activities relating ...

Australian government takes drastic action on virus crisis

CANBERRA, Australia - Australians have been chastised for not complying with social distancing guidelines more stringently, and will now face ...

Coronavirus to prompt complete rethink of whole ball of human wax

Humanity has been faced with an existential question of its continued survival and self-preservation that has steadily mounted in intensity, ...

Russia to crack down on companies that sack workers during crisis

MOSCOW, Russia - Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has warned Russia's companies to keep people employed and pay them their salaries ...

2,958 new Covid-19 cases reported in Germany in last 24 hours

BERLIN, Germany - Another fast-developing hot-spot for the globally circulating coronavirus Covid-19 is Germany, where the number of cases in ...

Spain expects outbreak to peak as soon as Wednesday

Madrid [Spain], Mar 23 (ANI): Authorities in Spain expect the "peak" of the coronavirus pandemic in the country to happen ...

Media is part of our team effort in combating COVID-19: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed the need for keeping the spirit of ...

