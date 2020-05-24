Auxerre's 1996 Ligue 1 title winner Lepaul dies at 43

Former Ligue 1 title-winner Fabrice Lepaul has died from injuries he suffered in a car accident aged 43, announced Auxerre, the club he helped secure the 1996 French championship, on Saturday.

"It's with enormous sadness that Auxerre has learned of the death of its former forward Fabrice Lepaul," the club said.

"He was the victim of a serious road accident overnight Thursday," the club's statement added.

The winger represented France at youth level and made his top-flight debut in 1993 aged just 16 for legendary Auxerre boss Guy Roux.

As well as Auxerre he had spells with Saint-Etienne and Cannes, before ending his playing career where it had begun, with Epinal for the 2004/2005 season.

His son, Esteban, 20, has followed in hid father's footsteps, playing this year for Lyon's reserve side in the fourth tier.