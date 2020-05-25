Driver Kyle Larson won the World of Outlaws Sprint Car race in Pevely, Mo., on Saturday night, his first win since NASCAR suspended him for using a racial slur during a virtual race in April.

Larson completed a sensitivity course, then took part in his first Outlaws race on May 8, finishing second. In a race on Friday, he finished second behind his brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, before winning Saturday's race and $20,000.

"This win means so much personally. I can't even describe it," Larson said.

A limited number of fans were on hand at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway to see Larson beat Brent Marks by 0.794 seconds in the 40-lap race on the one-third-mile oval. It was the first sprint car race with fans in attendance since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Chip Ganassi Racing fired the 27-year-old driver following his comments during a livestream broadcast of an iRacing Series simulated race on April 12.

Larson was suspended indefinitely by NASCAR for violating its code of conduct policy.

The World of Outlaws released a statement last month saying Larson would have to complete sensitivity training to resume racing.

