Mon, 25 May 2020

Trump back playing golf as U.S. returns to 'normal'

Washington D.C. [USA], May 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday was seen golfing at his Virginia club, marking ...

How U.S. led the world in failure to prepare for pandemic

On March 20, just after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on March 11, the U.S. National ...

Eight inmates die during Guadalajara prison brawl

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Eight inmates died after a brawl broke out in the high-security Mexican prison from which infamous drug ...

Scapegoating of Pell gains emphasis after release of redacted reports

Summarising, Cardinal Pell has been made a scapegoat. Whether that was the intention of the Royal Commission, I cannot say. ...

Airliner on flight from Lahore to Karachi crashes

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - ISLAMABAD - A passenger plane with at least 98 people on board crashed in a populated area ...

Coronavirus: how to beat anxiety when going back to work

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, people's anxiety levels shot up. Daily reports were coming in about the number ...

Belgium at last seeing downward trend in coronavirus cases

A mask and a disinfectant hand sanitizer are seen at the Autoworld in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)BRUSSELS, ...

Dortmund waiting on defender Hummels for Bayern clash

Borussia Dortmund is waiting on the fitness of defensive chief Mats Hummels for Tuesday's Bundesliga top-of-the-table showdown at home to ...

Chelsea could throw big money at Leverkusen to sign Havertz

Chelsea are reportedly preparing an Pound 80million bid to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz in the off-season.The 20-year-old is ...

We need inquiries into why coronavirus is ravaging long-term care homes

Ontario says it will establish a commission to study the handling of COVID-19 in the province's long-term care sector.More than ...

La Liga faces heated debate as it prepares to resume

Spanish media rejoiced on Sunday after the government said La Liga could resume, but restarting in June presents many challenges ...

The latest: Coronavirus watch updates, May 24

A graffiti receives a face mask as an attempt to raise awareness to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Sao ...

