Fair in Dublin

International

Protesters for and against lockdowns clash in Germany

HAMBURG, Germany - German police clashed with a large crowd of demonstrators who gathered to protest against a sanctioned anti-lockdown ...

Coronavirus hoses down end of Ramadan celebrations

BALO-I, Lanao del Norte, Philippines - The Sulog family normally celebrates the end of Ramadan through hosting a communal prayer ...

Hong Kong protesters hit with tear gas, water cannon

HONG KONG - Hong Kong police fired tear gas, water cannon and pepper balls at separate groups totaling thousands of ...

Coronavirus to impact economies of smaller Caibbean countries

How can the United Nations sustainable development goals improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth while the ...

Trump back playing golf as U.S. returns to 'normal'

Washington D.C. [USA], May 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday was seen golfing at his Virginia club, marking ...

How U.S. led the world in failure to prepare for pandemic

On March 20, just after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global pandemic on March 11, the U.S. National ...

Europe

Belgium at last seeing downward trend in coronavirus cases

A mask and a disinfectant hand sanitizer are seen at the Autoworld in Brussels, Belgium, May 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)BRUSSELS, ...

UK PM Johnson backs key aide over lockdown breach claims

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday defied pressure from within his own party and backed top aide Dominic Cummings ...

Opinion: Post-pandemic world needs better globalization, not less

Tourists admire the skyline view of Lujiazui area at the Bund in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 6, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)The ...

The HORRIFIC famines of the USSR - and why they happened

History May 25 2020 Boris Egorov МАММ/МDF/russiainphoto.ru The periods of hunger that sometimes swept across the USSR had a tendency ...

India's legendary Olympic hockey hero Singh dies at 95

Balbir Singh, who won three Olympic hockey golds for India and became one his country's biggest sporting heroes, has died ...

