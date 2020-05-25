New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): As the country is celebrating Eid-il-Fitr in a lockdown, several Bollywood celebrities on Monday extended Eid greetings to their fans through social media.

Various celebrities including actors Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Kajol and film directors Madhur Bhandarkar and Mahesh Bhatt took to social media to wish fans on the festival marked by the ending of the holy month of Ramzan.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to post a video of herself from her latest film 'Street Dancer' to wish her fans.

In the video Kapoor is seen reading the Namaz and she captioned it , "Eid Mubarak."Actor Sonam Kapoor on the other hand posted a picture from one of her photoshoots in which she is channelizing her inner Anarkali dressed in the traditional attire.

"Eid Mubarak my brothers and sisters, may this years trials and tribulations become foundations of a better tomorrow. Thank you for praying for us this whole holy month of Ramazan . Have a blessed Eid," she wrote in the caption.

Another Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha wished her fans on the auspicious occasion by posting a picture of herself which had 'Eid Mubarak' written over it.

"Eid Mubarak! The world needs love and compassion more than ever now... pray for all those who need it! Dua mein yaad rakhna," she further wrote.

Bollywood's handsome hunk Kartik Aaryan also made sure that he extends greetings on the special occasion as he posted a picture of himself dressed in traditional attire and wrote, "Eid Mubarak," in his caption.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra wished fans in 'Marjaavaan' style as he posted a video of himself from the flick in which he is seen greeting everyone with a salaam.

"EidMubarak everyone! May this day bring love and peace to all. Celebrate with your loved ones indoorsstay safe. Big Love," Malhotra tweeted.

Film directors Mahesh Bhatt and Madhur Bhandarkar too were quick in wishing the country on the auspicious occasion.

"May this Eid bring peace, happiness and good health to everyone around the world. HappyEid. Clapping hands sign Clapping hands sign Eid2020," tweeted Bhandarkar.

"Hogi sarhad sabki alag-alag, Par 'Chaand' to sabka ek hai. Eid Mubarak!!!" tweeted Bhatt.

Actor Ajay Devgn on the other hand wished for everybody's "peace, prosperity, good healthsafety."Eid-ul-Fitr marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community.

This year, Eid is being celebrated amid a nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)