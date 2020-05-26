Tue, 26 May 2020

Tensions between Beijing and Washington add to world's Covid-19 woes

BEIJING, China - China said on Sunday that its relations with the United States were "on the brink of a ...

Protesters for and against lockdowns clash in Germany

HAMBURG, Germany - German police clashed with a large crowd of demonstrators who gathered to protest against a sanctioned anti-lockdown ...

Coronavirus hoses down end of Ramadan celebrations

BALO-I, Lanao del Norte, Philippines - The Sulog family normally celebrates the end of Ramadan through hosting a communal prayer ...

Hong Kong protesters hit with tear gas, water cannon

HONG KONG - Hong Kong police fired tear gas, water cannon and pepper balls at separate groups totaling thousands of ...

Coronavirus to impact economies of smaller Caibbean countries

How can the United Nations sustainable development goals improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth while the ...

Trump back playing golf as U.S. returns to 'normal'

Washington D.C. [USA], May 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday was seen golfing at his Virginia club, marking ...

Dashboard: Coronavirus in Eurasia - May 18-24

Last updated: May 24Our latestTajikistan strains credibility with apparent COVID-19 turnaroundTajikistan is claiming major strides in containing its coronavirus outbreak. ...

Memorial Day Weekend Draws Crowds, Triggers Warnings

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - The Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of summer in the U.S. meant big crowds ...

FaZe Clan: Bymas officially in for olofmeister

Aurimas "Bymas" Pipiras is the official stand-in for rifler Olof "olofmeister" Kajbjer Gustafsson as FaZe Clan begin play at DreamHack ...

Premier League to vote on return of contact training

Premier League clubs will vote on proposals for a return to contact training on Wednesday as the English top-flight seeks ...

