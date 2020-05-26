Study links 29 gene variants to problematic alcohol use

Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
BEIJING, China - China said on Sunday that its relations with the United States were "on the brink of a ...
HAMBURG, Germany - German police clashed with a large crowd of demonstrators who gathered to protest against a sanctioned anti-lockdown ...
BALO-I, Lanao del Norte, Philippines - The Sulog family normally celebrates the end of Ramadan through hosting a communal prayer ...
HONG KONG - Hong Kong police fired tear gas, water cannon and pepper balls at separate groups totaling thousands of ...
How can the United Nations sustainable development goals improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth while the ...
Washington D.C. [USA], May 24 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday was seen golfing at his Virginia club, marking ...
Teams from Europe, North America and South America have been drawn into four groups ahead of the BLAST Premier Spring ...
Washington D.C. [USA], May 25 (ANI): In a breakthrough study, researchers have identified 29 genetic variants linked to problematic drinking ...
EuroLeague ended the 2019-20 season and also canceled the EuroCup due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league announced Monday that ...
Last updated: May 24Our latestTajikistan strains credibility with apparent COVID-19 turnaroundTajikistan is claiming major strides in containing its coronavirus outbreak. ...