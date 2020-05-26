Colombo [Sri Lanka], May 26 (ANI): A Sri Lanka cricketer has been arrested for alleged possession of heroin and has been remanded to 14 days custody.

The charge was laid down on the cricketer by a local magistrate in Pannala, northeast of the city of Negombo, ESPNCricinfo reported.

The cricketer who has been arrested for the possession of heroin has not played an international match for Sri Lanka in the last two years.

However, the player still remains active and has been playing domestic cricket in the country.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the player had been in possession of a little over two grams of heroin when arrested on Saturday, Sri Lanka Police's media division confirmed.

He was also produced before a magistrate on Sunday and is awaiting a High Court appearance.

Sri Lanka Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva has also said that the board has been made aware of the arrest.

The board is likely to discuss the issue and the fate of the player at their next meeting on May 27. (ANI)