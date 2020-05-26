Tue, 26 May 2020

Israeli army turns on Palestinians praying at Al Aqsa Mosque

EAST JERUSALEM - Israeli police attacked worshipers performing Eid prayers outside the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, wounding several elderly Muslims, ...

Tensions between Beijing and Washington add to world's Covid-19 woes

BEIJING, China - China said on Sunday that its relations with the United States were "on the brink of a ...

Protesters for and against lockdowns clash in Germany

HAMBURG, Germany - German police clashed with a large crowd of demonstrators who gathered to protest against a sanctioned anti-lockdown ...

Coronavirus hoses down end of Ramadan celebrations

BALO-I, Lanao del Norte, Philippines - The Sulog family normally celebrates the end of Ramadan through hosting a communal prayer ...

Hong Kong protesters hit with tear gas, water cannon

HONG KONG - Hong Kong police fired tear gas, water cannon and pepper balls at separate groups totaling thousands of ...

Coronavirus to impact economies of smaller Caibbean countries

How can the United Nations sustainable development goals improve health and education, reduce inequality and spur economic growth while the ...

US Moves Up Brazilian Travel Ban by 2 Days

The White House is imposing its travel ban from Brazil two days earlier than announced after that country revealed its ...

Vikin.gg, Secret roll again in ESL One Birmingham - EU/CIS

Vikin.gg and Team Secret swept matches for the second day in a row Monday to remain tied for first place ...

Suriname's Strongman Seeks 3rd Term

Suriname's president Desi Bouterse is looking to win a third term despite being convicted of murder last year and a ...

Affinity rally for 3-on-3 win in Fusion Rocket League - NA

Affinity erased a three-game deficit to produce a shocking 4-3 win over 72 Pin Connector in three-on-three action as the ...

Movie Review

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn