Tue, 26 May 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
12
Mostly Cloudy in Dublin

International

Section
One of biggest heroes in Red Army in World War II was a woman

TASS, Sputnik 'Frau Black Death' - this is how the Nazis referred to Evdokiya Zavaliy. Wounded four times, concussed twice, ...

Unmasked riders banned from South Korean cabs, buses

SEOUL, South Korea - The South Korean government on Tuesday launched a 'no mask, no ride' policy on buses and ...

Israeli army turns on Palestinians praying at Al Aqsa Mosque

EAST JERUSALEM - Israeli police attacked worshipers performing Eid prayers outside the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, wounding several elderly Muslims, ...

Tensions between Beijing and Washington add to world's Covid-19 woes

BEIJING, China - China said on Sunday that its relations with the United States were "on the brink of a ...

Protesters for and against lockdowns clash in Germany

HAMBURG, Germany - German police clashed with a large crowd of demonstrators who gathered to protest against a sanctioned anti-lockdown ...

Coronavirus hoses down end of Ramadan celebrations

BALO-I, Lanao del Norte, Philippines - The Sulog family normally celebrates the end of Ramadan through hosting a communal prayer ...

Europe

Section
One of biggest heroes in Red Army in World War II was a woman

TASS, Sputnik 'Frau Black Death' - this is how the Nazis referred to Evdokiya Zavaliy. Wounded four times, concussed twice, ...

Tensions between Beijing and Washington add to world's Covid-19 woes

BEIJING, China - China said on Sunday that its relations with the United States were "on the brink of a ...

Protesters for and against lockdowns clash in Germany

HAMBURG, Germany - German police clashed with a large crowd of demonstrators who gathered to protest against a sanctioned anti-lockdown ...

Airbus investigation team reaches Karachi to probe PIA plane crash

Karachi [Pakistan], May 26 (ANI): An 11-member investigating team of Airbus, a European multinational aerospace corporation, reached Karachi from France ...

Xinhua Photos of the Day (May 26)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The world in the past 24hrs. A selection of the best daily press photos from ...

Dementia gene raises risk of severe COVID-19

Exeter [England], May 26 (ANI): Having a faulty gene linked to dementia doubles the risk of developing severe COVID-19, suggests ...

Movie Review

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn