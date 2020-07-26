Berlin [Germany], July 26 (Sputnik/ANI): Germany has confirmed 305 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, with the total count reaching 205,269, the Robert Koch Institute said on Sunday.

The death toll remains 9,118 people. Approximately 190,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 781 new coronavirus cases and seven fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 643,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)