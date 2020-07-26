Sun, 26 Jul 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information
15
Light Rain Shower in Dublin

International

Section
Trump pushing the limits of what he can do

President Donald Trump's recent reelection campaign advertisement is straight out of the plot of a horror movie. Just days after ...

Man stabbed to death in Dublin, six hour siege follows

DUBLIN, Ireland - A man has been stabbed to death in Dublin culminating in a near-6 hour siege which ended ...

U.S. has established Hypersonics War Room

WASHINGTON, DC - Hypersonics and counter-hypersonics remain one of the U.S. Defense Department's highest technical modernization priorities, Ellen M. Lord, ...

As pandemic worsens, naysayers becoming more isolated

All over Planet Earth infectious disease experts and scientists everywhere are intensely, even 'feverishly', chasing one rainbow after another, looking ...

England and Ireland farewell legendary Jack Charlton

Thousands lined the streets on Tuesday to pay their respects to the late Jack Charlton, who won the World Cup ...

China orders shutdown of U.S. consulate in Chengdu

CHENGDU, China - Thirty-five years after Vice President George H. W. Bush opened the U.S. consulate in Chengdu in China's ...

Europe

Section
Benetton family sells one fifth of its shares in Cellnex

MADRID, Spain - MADRID (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has brokered the sale of 3.40% of Cellnex Telecom shares on behalf ...

Farmers across Africa becoming increasingly dependent on technology

There is no shortage of technological innovations designed to boost animal agriculture in Africa. These range from GPS tracking systems ...

Unmanned spacecraft blasts off from southern China heading for Mars

HAINAN ISLAND, China - An unmanned spacecraft blasted off Thursday on a yearlong journey to Mars, beginning one of China's ...

You've been wrong about Cossacks the whole time

The Kuban' Cossacks, end of the 19th centurySputnik Cossacks are not a race, nation, profession, nor a term for a ...

Canada's out-of-date online privacy rules aren't protecting you

With so many of us stuck at home due to the pandemic, people have been spending a lot more time ...

Britain Slaps 2-Week Quarantine on Travelers from Spain

With no warning, Britain decided late Saturday to remove Spain from its safe-travel list and impose a two-week quarantine on ...

Movie Review

Independence Day: Resurgence
Independence Day: Resurgence [Blu-Ray]