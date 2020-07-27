Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
ATHENS, Greece - Turkey's decision to convert the ancient Hagia Sophia monument back into a mosque has sparked a war ...
MOSCOW, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday the Russian Navy would be armed with hypersonic nuclear strike ...
WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald on Friday declared that an emergency exists in Hawaii and ordered Federal assistance due ...
President Donald Trump's recent reelection campaign advertisement is straight out of the plot of a horror movie. Just days after ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - A man has been stabbed to death in Dublin culminating in a near-6 hour siege which ended ...
WASHINGTON, DC - Hypersonics and counter-hypersonics remain one of the U.S. Defense Department's highest technical modernization priorities, Ellen M. Lord, ...
MADRID, Spain - MADRID (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has brokered the sale of 3.40% of Cellnex Telecom shares on behalf ...
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has rejected allowing Russia's return to the Group of Seven (G7), after U.S. President Donald ...
Despite his 35 years Ronaldo shrugged off the quick succession of matches played in hot summer weather after the lockdown, ...
Australia's competition regulator has launched court proceedings against Alphabet's Google for allegedly misleading consumers about the expanded use of personal ...
Paris [France], July 27 (ANI): A refugee who had worked as a volunteer at the Saint Peter and Saint Paul ...