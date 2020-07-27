Mon, 27 Jul 2020

Greece-Turkey trade threatened by Turkey's move to convert monument

ATHENS, Greece - Turkey's decision to convert the ancient Hagia Sophia monument back into a mosque has sparked a war ...

Russia testing underwater nuclear drones

MOSCOW, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday the Russian Navy would be armed with hypersonic nuclear strike ...

As hurricane bears down on Hawaii Trump clears way for federal aid

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald on Friday declared that an emergency exists in Hawaii and ordered Federal assistance due ...

Trump pushing the limits of what he can do

President Donald Trump's recent reelection campaign advertisement is straight out of the plot of a horror movie. Just days after ...

Man stabbed to death in Dublin, six hour siege follows

DUBLIN, Ireland - A man has been stabbed to death in Dublin culminating in a near-6 hour siege which ended ...

U.S. has established Hypersonics War Room

WASHINGTON, DC - Hypersonics and counter-hypersonics remain one of the U.S. Defense Department's highest technical modernization priorities, Ellen M. Lord, ...

Benetton family sells one fifth of its shares in Cellnex

MADRID, Spain - MADRID (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has brokered the sale of 3.40% of Cellnex Telecom shares on behalf ...

Germany Rejects U.S. Proposal For Russia's Return To G7

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has rejected allowing Russia's return to the Group of Seven (G7), after U.S. President Donald ...

Cristiano Ronaldo powers Juventus to 9th straight Serie A title

Despite his 35 years Ronaldo shrugged off the quick succession of matches played in hot summer weather after the lockdown, ...

Australian Regulator Sues Google Over Expanded Personal Data Use

Australia's competition regulator has launched court proceedings against Alphabet's Google for allegedly misleading consumers about the expanded use of personal ...

Rwanda refugee confesses to setting fire to cathedral in France

Paris [France], July 27 (ANI): A refugee who had worked as a volunteer at the Saint Peter and Saint Paul ...

