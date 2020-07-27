Mon, 27 Jul 2020

Two dozen Rohingya refugees die after jumping from boat near Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Malaysian officials say 24 Rohingya migrants are feared drowned off a Malaysian resort island near Thailand.Malaysian ...

Greece-Turkey trade threatened by Turkey's move to convert monument

ATHENS, Greece - Turkey's decision to convert the ancient Hagia Sophia monument back into a mosque has sparked a war ...

Russia testing underwater nuclear drones

MOSCOW, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday the Russian Navy would be armed with hypersonic nuclear strike ...

As hurricane bears down on Hawaii Trump clears way for federal aid

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald on Friday declared that an emergency exists in Hawaii and ordered Federal assistance due ...

Trump pushing the limits of what he can do

President Donald Trump's recent reelection campaign advertisement is straight out of the plot of a horror movie. Just days after ...

Man stabbed to death in Dublin, six hour siege follows

DUBLIN, Ireland - A man has been stabbed to death in Dublin culminating in a near-6 hour siege which ended ...

China pressurises Vietnam to compensate offshore firms in SCS

Washington DC [USA], July 27 (ANI): Amid the growing Chinese movement in the South China Sea, Vietnam has agreed to ...

SRM University AP: Students creating records across the world

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRM University AP has emerged as a well-recognised University in India and overseas ...

CLG Red completes run, wins DreamHack Showdown NA

CLG Red completed their dominant run through DreamHack Showdown Summer's North American event on Sunday, though Dignitas Female gave them ...

Russia suspends deliveries of S-400 missiles to China

Moscow [Russia], July 27 (ANI): Russia has announced suspension of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to China and said the resumption ...

Five IAF Rafales take off for India, to reach Ambala on July 29

Paris [France], July 27 (ANI): In a long-awaited development, five Rafale fighter aircraft today took off for India from an ...

McCabe & Mrs. Miller