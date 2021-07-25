Sun, 25 Jul 2021

All NYC public health workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Due to the upswing in the spread of the Covid Delta variant, New York City ...

Plea for jailed protesters and journalists in Myanmar to be freed

IFEX is calling for the restoration of media licenses to IFEX member Mizzima News and other media outlets who have ...

Former Honduras president, family banned from entry to U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has barred former Honduran President Porfirio "Pepe" Lobo Sosa and his wife, Rosa Elena Bonilla ...

Air pollution from western U.S. state fires seen in east coast cities

PORTLAND, Oregon: Wildfires across the United States and Canada, including Oregon's "monster" two-week-old Bootleg blaze, caused harmful air pollution as ...

U.S. targets Chinese officials following end of Hong Kong democracy

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The United States has imposed sanctions on seven Chinese officials, all deputy directors at the China-Hong Kong liaison ...

Britain favors placing U.S. deep space radar station in U.K.

LONDON, England: A U.S. Space Force proposal to base a radar system in Britain to monitor spacecraft up to 22,400 ...

UK seeks new trade agreement with N. Ireland, EU says no

LONDON, England: The EU has rejected a British demand to rewrite an earlier agreement involving post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. ...

After 15 month closure, Irish restaurants ready to open indoor dining

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland is moving forward to reopen indoor dining throughout the country following 16 months of Covid lockdowns.New guidelines ...

New Russian stealth fighter jet to be on display at Russian air show

MOSCOW, Russia: Russia will unveil its new Sukhoi fifth-generation stealth fighter jet this week at an air show near Moscow.Show ...

Thousands Join Budapest Pride March To Protest LGBT Law

Thousands of people joined the annual Budapest Pride march on July 24 in a show of support for the LGBT ...

Osaka makes much-anticipated return, Biles targets Olympic history

Japan's Naomi Osaka, star of the Tokyo Olympics' opening ceremony, returns from her self-imposed tennis exile on Sunday as US ...

US to Stress Need for 'Guardrails' in Sherman's Talks in China

WASHINGTON/BEIJING - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will make clear to China in upcoming talks that Washington welcomes ...

