Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
BEIJING, China: After reports about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government warned ...
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - New Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesing who got the stamp of approval from the national parliament ...
DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland has sent a letter to the EU Commission urging caution in seeking to tax internet streaming services, ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: Deputy Attorney-General Lisa Monaco has announced that the U.S. has seized some $500,000 in ransom paid by a ...
LONDON, England: This week, flights from London's Luton Airport, one of the UK's largest airports, were suspended after heat caused ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon said this week that the U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of military technical ...
DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland has sent a letter to the EU Commission urging caution in seeking to tax internet streaming services, ...
LONDON, England: As surging food and energy prices are eating up a growing proportion of their wages, workers in the ...
BUCHAREST, Romania: Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney has confirmed that Romanians are the third largest group working in the country, ...
ROME, Italy: This week, the leaders of Italy, France and the European Union signed agreements with their counterparts in Algeria, ...
RIGA, Latvia: Russia's neighbor Latvia wants to bring back the military draft, because it fears Russia could attack so quickly ...
DUBLIN - Ireland has had to close its visa-free open borders for refugees after it ran out of beds for ...