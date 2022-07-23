Sat, 23 Jul 2022

China warns of 'forceful measures' if U.S. official visits Taiwan

BEIJING, China: After reports about U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's upcoming visit to Taiwan, the Chinese government warned ...

Early morning raid on protesters in Colombo widely condemned

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - New Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesing who got the stamp of approval from the national parliament ...

Ireland objects to EU proposal to tax streaming services like Netflix

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland has sent a letter to the EU Commission urging caution in seeking to tax internet streaming services, ...

US confiscates $500,000 paid to North Korean hackers

WASHINGTON D.C.: Deputy Attorney-General Lisa Monaco has announced that the U.S. has seized some $500,000 in ransom paid by a ...

London Luton Airport stopped flights after heat damages runway

LONDON, England: This week, flights from London's Luton Airport, one of the UK's largest airports, were suspended after heat caused ...

US support for Taiwan continues with sale of more military arms

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Pentagon said this week that the U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of military technical ...

Europe

Section
Inflation blamed for largest pay drop in UK in 20 years

LONDON, England: As surging food and energy prices are eating up a growing proportion of their wages, workers in the ...

Foreign minister Coveney praises Romanians working in Ireland

BUCHAREST, Romania: Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney has confirmed that Romanians are the third largest group working in the country, ...

Europeans seek out alternates to Russian energy supplies

ROME, Italy: This week, the leaders of Italy, France and the European Union signed agreements with their counterparts in Algeria, ...

After Ukraine invasion, Latvia moves to bring back draft

RIGA, Latvia: Russia's neighbor Latvia wants to bring back the military draft, because it fears Russia could attack so quickly ...

Irish government closes borders to refugees from 20 countries

DUBLIN - Ireland has had to close its visa-free open borders for refugees after it ran out of beds for ...

