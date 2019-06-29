Bezuidenhout makes a move in Valderrama

Sat, 29 Jun 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.

More Information

International

Section
Evidence needed to establish attacker of oil tankers, says UAE

MOSCOW, Russia - The United Arab Emirates says that circumstantial and compelling evidence is needed to apportion blame for last ...

World leaders convene in Japan for 2019 G20

On Friday and Saturday, the G20 summit is convening for the 14th time in Osaka, Japan. This gathering of leaders ...

U.S. president says Iran leaders are 'selfish' and 'stupid'

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says he is in no hurry to have talks with Iran.Despite heightening tensions ...

U.S. government no longer able to police morality in trademark law

When is a brand too scandalous to register as a trademark? According to the United States Supreme Court, there may ...

UN security council told Iran pact must be kept on foot

NEW YORK, New York - The United Nations believes the Iran nuclear deal should be salvaged, arguing that there is ...

Drug use across the globe trending higher says UN report

NEW YORK, New York - Opioids, which include both heroin and legal pain relievers, were responsible for around two-thirds of ...

Europe

Section
Drug use across the globe trending higher says UN report

NEW YORK, New York - Opioids, which include both heroin and legal pain relievers, were responsible for around two-thirds of ...

Fur farming in Ireland to be phased out

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government on Tuesday made a decision to ban fur farming in the country.Ireland will join ...

The Week In Russia: Georgia, The G20, And 'All This Fuss About Spies'

'Cynical, aggressive, daft' -- that's one of the damning reviews from critics who panned Vladimir Putin's move to prevent Russians ...

Hamilton expecting 'real challenge' in heat-wave

Spielberg - Championship leader Lewis Hamilton said he expects a "real challenge" to fend off his rivals after winding up ...

Bezuidenhout makes a move in Valderrama

Sotogrande - South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout led the Andalucia Masters by four strokes after a second round 68 compiled in ...

'It's no', France tells British PM hopefuls on renegotiating Brexit

The French government on Friday warned the two candidates vying to become Britain's next prime minister that the Brexit divorce ...

Movie Review

Mission: ImpossibleFallout [Blu-Ray]