Man City defender Mendy given France recall

Get a daily dose of Irish Sun news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to Irish Sun.More Information
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso - At least 37 people are dead following an apparent attack on a convoy of five buses ...
SONORA, Mexico - Three cars carrying men, women, and children from a religious community in Mexico were ambushed on Monday ...
One of the world's most prominent human rights organization has slammed the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to renege ...
WASHINGTON, DC - The United States announced Monday that it has notified the United Nations that it will begin its ...
Murray Energy, one of the biggest private U.S. coal companies, has become the fifth coal company to file for bankruptcy ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Tributes have poured in for veteran Irish broadcaster Gay Byrne who has died at ther age of ...
The JSE retreated on Thursday as it went against the tide in other major global indices.Although modest, there was broad-based ...
Rome - Two Celtic fans have been stabbed in Rome ahead of their team's Europa League fixture with Lazio, the ...
Paris - Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was recalled to the France squad on Thursday for the upcoming Euro 2020 ...
Cape Town - Cape Town midfielder Mark Mayambela admits it was not easy for the players to see Benni McCarthy ...
London - Leicester City midfielder James Maddison was included Thursday in Gareth Southgate's squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against ...
Lisbon - Lokomotiv Moscow forward Eder, whose goal won Portugal Euro 2016, earned a recall to his country's squad Thursday ...