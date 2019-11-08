Man City defender Mendy given France recall

Paris - Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was recalled to the France squad on Thursday for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Albania.

France are without goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris, who has just undergone surgery on a dislocated elbow, as they look to clinch their place at next year's Euro 2020 finals.

"His situation is really too uncomfortable when you consider his personal objectives and those of the France team," warned Deschamps.

France are level atop qualifying Group H with Turkey on 19 points, four points clear of Iceland with two matches remaining and the top two advancing to the 24-team finals.