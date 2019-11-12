Tue, 12 Nov 2019

United Arab Emirates wants Iran dealt with diplomatically

ABU DHABI, UAE - One of the major countries in the GCC and the Arab League has called for a ...

60,000 teenagers stranded in Italy without family or support

United Nations agencies on Friday highlighted the dire needs of thousands of unaccompanied and separated children who have arrived in ...

Morsi death deemed state-sponsored killing by UN human rights experts

The first democratically-elected president of Egypt who after being elected in 2012 was deposed in a military coup the following ...

Koala population at risk as fires devastate Australian states

PORT MACQUARIE, NSW, Australia - The catastrophic bushfires raging across parts of the Australian states of New South Wales and ...

FBI lauds its new National Threat Operations Center

The FBI's National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) threat intake examiners process about 3,100 different situations every day as phone calls ...

Heartfelt thanks to my fellow patient and surgeon

The Human Heart, What's it all about: Life & Death, Love & Hate, Laughter & Sadness? Music & Heartache? Politics, ...

Russia says ready to help normalize Armenia-Turkey ties

PanARMENIAN.Net - Moscow is ready to contribute to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey ...

Spain Faces More Uncertainty After Inconclusive Election

MADRID - Spain looked set Monday to face months more political uncertainty after the country's fourth elections in as many ...

Tel Abyad Armenian church opens for worship

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey has restored an Armenian Orthodox Church that was used by the People's Protection Units (YPG) as a ...

Armenia PM to make two-day working trip to France

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan, will make a two-day working trip to France on ...

B-Boy Menno and B-Girl Kastet win Red Bull BC One World Final 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Red Bull BC One, the biggest and most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition in the ...

Movie Review

The House With a Clock in Its Walls
House With a Clock in Its Walls